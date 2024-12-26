STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.6048 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.
STF Tactical Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of TUG stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $206.64 million, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.09.
STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than STF Tactical Growth ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Forging Ahead: 2 Stocks Fueling the Manufacturing Revival
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is the January Effect a Myth or a Market Opportunity?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.