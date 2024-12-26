STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.6048 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TUG stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $206.64 million, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.09.

Get STF Tactical Growth ETF alerts:

STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.