StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVAUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0021 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $4.10.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than StorageVault Canada
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Forging Ahead: 2 Stocks Fueling the Manufacturing Revival
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Is the January Effect a Myth or a Market Opportunity?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.