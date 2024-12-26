Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading 7.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 1,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Studio City International Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $724.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Studio City International

Studio City International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Studio City International worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

