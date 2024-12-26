SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Up 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 114,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 295,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in SunCar Technology Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SunCar Technology Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SunCar Technology Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.