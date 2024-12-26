Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s Why

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $204.55 and last traded at $205.27. 3,893,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 15,077,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.22 and a 200-day moving average of $180.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 35.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 26,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $613,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 647,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,417,000 after buying an additional 228,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

