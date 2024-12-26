TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.82. 64,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 343,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. Craig Hallum upped their target price on TechTarget from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 152.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 19.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 513,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 82,626 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in TechTarget by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 351,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 277,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 66,766 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,455,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,042,000 after buying an additional 60,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

