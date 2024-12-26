Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 58975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

