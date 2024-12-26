TELUS (TSE:T) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$19.57 and last traded at C$19.60, with a volume of 326835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.23.

Get TELUS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on T

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS Increases Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc Parent purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.04 per share, with a total value of C$420,964.00. Also, Director Victor George Dodig acquired 100,000 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,138,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.