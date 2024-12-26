TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Up 8.6% – Time to Buy?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.31. 7,787,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 21,538,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WULF

TeraWulf Trading Up 7.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter worth approximately $22,443,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,532,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,948,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,301,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.