Terna (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 47196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Terna Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23.

Get Terna alerts:

Terna Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3798 per share. This is an increase from Terna’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.