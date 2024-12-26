Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Tesoro Minerals Stock Down 25.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.43.
About Tesoro Minerals
Tesoro Minerals Corp., mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in North and South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tesoro Minerals
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Short-Squeeze Target Anavex Life Sciences Gains Traction
- What is a Dividend King?
- Forging Ahead: 2 Stocks Fueling the Manufacturing Revival
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is the January Effect a Myth or a Market Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Tesoro Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesoro Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.