Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.76. 41,158 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 37,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Soybean Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Teucrium Soybean Fund worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Teucrium Soybean Fund

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

