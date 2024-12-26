The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 487,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231,771 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $20,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CG. FMR LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17,468.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after buying an additional 1,705,982 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,009,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 764,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,269,000 after acquiring an additional 360,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,402,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,767,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,966,919.47. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475 in the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 482.76%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

