The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 184833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.11%.
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
