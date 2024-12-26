The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 66591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWGAY shares. UBS Group raised The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

