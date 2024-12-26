The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 66591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWGAY shares. UBS Group raised The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Swatch Group
The Swatch Group Stock Performance
The Swatch Group Company Profile
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Swatch Group
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Adobe Stock Could Be the Best Dip Buy in Tech Right Now
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Short-Squeeze Target Anavex Life Sciences Gains Traction
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Forging Ahead: 2 Stocks Fueling the Manufacturing Revival
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.