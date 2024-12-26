Tidal Investments LLC Acquires New Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $132,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth about $70,844,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,605,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 14,331,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

In other news, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $125,635.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 443,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,863. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

