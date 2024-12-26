TradersAI Large Cap Equity & Cash ETF (HFSP) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on December 30th

TradersAI Large Cap Equity & Cash ETF (NYSEARCA:HFSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3065 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

TradersAI Large Cap Equity & Cash ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HFSP opened at $20.08 on Thursday. TradersAI Large Cap Equity & Cash ETF has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76.

