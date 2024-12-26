uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $17.88. uniQure shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 148,236 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

The firm has a market cap of $845.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $26,079.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,091.45. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. abrdn plc lifted its stake in uniQure by 381.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,929,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,581 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth about $7,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 336.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 752,889 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 16.3% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 744,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

