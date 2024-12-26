UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $7.40. UP Fintech shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 738,433 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on TIGR shares. China Renaissance raised shares of UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.
UP Fintech Trading Up 2.2 %
Institutional Trading of UP Fintech
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sparta 24 Ltd. boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 3,148,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 1,675,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 52.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,112,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 384,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 66.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.
