USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Trading Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.82 and last traded at $35.62. Approximately 33,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 84,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded USANA Health Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $698.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.45 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $25,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 976,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after acquiring an additional 191,289 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 544,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 76,904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14,068.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 297.0% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

