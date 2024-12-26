Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 389,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 360,711 shares.The stock last traded at $67.88 and had previously closed at $67.62.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
