Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 389,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 360,711 shares.The stock last traded at $67.88 and had previously closed at $67.62.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.60.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $97,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,259,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 160,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 215,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

