Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.04, but opened at $48.98. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF shares last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 329,353 shares trading hands.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $1.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

