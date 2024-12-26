Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.04, but opened at $48.98. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF shares last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 329,353 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $1.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
