Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.04, but opened at $48.98. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF shares last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 329,353 shares trading hands.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $1.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

