Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,000,321 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 3,095,804 shares.The stock last traded at $59.25 and had previously closed at $59.22.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.