Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,000,321 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 3,095,804 shares.The stock last traded at $59.25 and had previously closed at $59.22.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

