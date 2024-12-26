Veren (NYSE:VRN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,506,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 4,996,943 shares.The stock last traded at $4.90 and had previously closed at $4.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Veren in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Veren from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Veren alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veren

Veren Stock Performance

Veren Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. This is a positive change from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Veren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

Institutional Trading of Veren

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veren by 19.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 653,300 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veren by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Veren during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Veren by 313.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Veren by 302.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 416,265 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veren

(Get Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.