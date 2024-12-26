Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.57 and last traded at $118.50. 779,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,053,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This trade represents a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

