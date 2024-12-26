VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Declares $0.01 Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0087 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $37.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
