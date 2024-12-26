VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Declares $0.01 Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0087 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $37.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

