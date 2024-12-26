VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on December 27th

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2024

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1784 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UIVM opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $219.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.