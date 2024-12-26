VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on December 27th

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1784 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ UIVM opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $219.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83.

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

