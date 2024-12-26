VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 58,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 78,285 shares.The stock last traded at $50.09 and had previously closed at $50.07.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.3598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 117,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.