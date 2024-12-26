VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 58,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 78,285 shares.The stock last traded at $50.09 and had previously closed at $50.07.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.3598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
