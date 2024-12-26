Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.61 and last traded at $42.28. 442,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,461,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.52.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $889,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,455. This represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawson Macartney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $137,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,756.55. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,115,671. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after buying an additional 136,729 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 296.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 38,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

