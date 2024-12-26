Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.25 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.25 ($0.39), with a volume of 5428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.41).
Virgin Wines UK Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.95.
About Virgin Wines UK
Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts. In addition, it offers craft beer and spirits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Virgin Wines UK
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Is the January Effect a Myth or a Market Opportunity?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Wines UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Wines UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.