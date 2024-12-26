Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/19/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

12/17/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. Analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, COO Thomas W. Beetham bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,460. This represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen F. Mahoney purchased 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $499,262.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,262. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

