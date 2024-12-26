Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Down 16.1% – Here’s What Happened

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). Approximately 4,971,120 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VTY

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Vistry Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 752.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 751.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,097.66.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Usman Nabi purchased 800,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.68) per share, for a total transaction of £7,448,000 ($9,341,527.66). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 20,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.12) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,351.54). Insiders bought 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.