Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Down 16.1% – Here’s Why

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). Approximately 4,971,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 751.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,097.66.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 20,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.12) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($248,351.54). Also, insider Usman Nabi acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, with a total value of £3,685,000 ($4,621,848.74). Insiders have acquired 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

