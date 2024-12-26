Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). 4,971,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 751.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,097.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

In related news, insider Usman Nabi purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,685,000 ($4,621,848.74). Also, insider Helen Owers purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.84) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($47,359.84). Insiders bought a total of 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

