Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) fell 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). 4,971,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 751.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,097.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Usman Nabi purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.68) per share, with a total value of £7,448,000 ($9,341,527.66). Also, insider Helen Owers acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.84) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($47,359.84). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

