Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Down 16.1% – What’s Next?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). 4,971,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 751.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,097.66.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.12) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($248,351.54). Also, insider Usman Nabi purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,685,000 ($4,621,848.74). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

