Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). Approximately 4,971,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vistry Group

Vistry Group Trading Down 16.1 %

Insider Activity

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 751.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,097.66. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 752.05, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 20,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.12) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,351.54). Also, insider Usman Nabi bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,685,000 ($4,621,848.74). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.