Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Time to Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) fell 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). 4,971,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistry Group

Vistry Group Trading Down 16.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 752.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 751.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,097.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Usman Nabi bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,685,000 ($4,621,848.74). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 20,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.12) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($248,351.54). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.