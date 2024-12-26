Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Time to Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) was down 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). Approximately 4,971,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 751.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,097.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 752.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other news, insider Usman Nabi bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.68) per share, for a total transaction of £7,448,000 ($9,341,527.66). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 20,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.12) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,351.54). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

