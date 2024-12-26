Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Time to Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) was down 16.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). Approximately 4,971,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Vistry Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.05, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 751.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,097.66.

In related news, insider Helen Owers purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.84) per share, with a total value of £37,760 ($47,359.84). Also, insider Usman Nabi acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,685,000 ($4,621,848.74). Insiders purchased a total of 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

