Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Down 16.1% – What’s Next?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). 4,971,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.05, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 751.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,097.66.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 20,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.12) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,351.54). Also, insider Helen Owers acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.84) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($47,359.84). Insiders purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

