Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Down 16.1% – What’s Next?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) was down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). Approximately 4,971,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 751.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,097.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, insider Usman Nabi purchased 800,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.68) per share, for a total transaction of £7,448,000 ($9,341,527.66). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 20,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.12) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($248,351.54). In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

