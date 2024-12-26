Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Here’s What Happened

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). 4,971,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Vistry Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 751.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,097.66.

In related news, insider Helen Owers bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.84) per share, with a total value of £37,760 ($47,359.84). Also, insider Usman Nabi purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, with a total value of £3,685,000 ($4,621,848.74). Insiders bought a total of 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

See Also

