Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Here’s Why

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). Approximately 4,971,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 20,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.12) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,351.54). Also, insider Helen Owers acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.84) per share, with a total value of £37,760 ($47,359.84). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.
