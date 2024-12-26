Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). 4,971,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vistry Group

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Vistry Group

The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 752.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 751.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,097.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

In other news, insider Helen Owers bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.84) per share, with a total value of £37,760 ($47,359.84). Also, insider Usman Nabi purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,685,000 ($4,621,848.74). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vistry Group

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.