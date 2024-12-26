Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) fell 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). 4,971,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTY

Vistry Group Trading Down 16.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistry Group

The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 751.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,097.66.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Usman Nabi bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, with a total value of £3,685,000 ($4,621,848.74). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 20,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.12) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,351.54). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.