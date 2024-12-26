Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – What’s Next?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). Approximately 4,971,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTY

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 751.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,097.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 752.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, insider Usman Nabi acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, with a total value of £3,685,000 ($4,621,848.74). Also, insider Helen Owers bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.84) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($47,359.84). Insiders have bought 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.