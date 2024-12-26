Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – What’s Next?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) traded down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). 4,971,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 751.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,097.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Helen Owers purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.84) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($47,359.84). Also, insider Usman Nabi acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.68) per share, for a total transaction of £7,448,000 ($9,341,527.66). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

