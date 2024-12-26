Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 314201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Wallbridge Mining Trading Down 8.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Wallbridge Mining Company Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.