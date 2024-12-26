WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) Stock Price Down 0% – Time to Sell?

WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 9,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 12,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.
WBI BullBear Global Income ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WBI BullBear Global Income ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Stocks With Rising Prices That Are Likely to Split in 2025
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why Adobe Stock Could Be the Best Dip Buy in Tech Right Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Short-Squeeze Target Anavex Life Sciences Gains Traction
Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Global Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Global Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.